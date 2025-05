Yemen denuncia bombardeos de Israel en puertos comerciales

Sana'a (Yemen), 16/05/2025.- A Houthi supporter holds up a mock missile during an anti-US and anti-Israel protest in Sana'a, Yemen, 16 May 2025. Houthi supporters gathered in Sana'a to protest against the US support for Israel's military operation in Gaza amid the escalation of Houthi missile-drone attacks on Israel. Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said in a televised speech that the group has fired around 10 ballistic missiles and drones toward Israeli territory in the last week, in support of the Palestinians in Gaza. (Protestas) EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB / YAHYA ARHAB ( EFE )