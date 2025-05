Radican queja disciplinaria en la Procuraduría contra la canciller Laura Sarabia

Bogota (Colombia), 30/04/2025.- Colombian Foreign Minister Laura Sarabia speaks during a press conference in Bogota, Colombia, 30 April 2025. The Pacific Alliance (PA) will include environmental and gender issues in its priority projects, informed the Colombian foreign affairs minister, whose country holds the pro tempore presidency of this integration mechanism. EFE/EPA/CARLOS ORTEGA / CARLOS ORTEGA ( EFE )