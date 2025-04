La periodista Jineth Bedoya abandona su proceso judicial: “Mi caso quedará en la impunidad”

Colombian journalist Jineth Bedoya delivers a press conference in Bogota, on October 19, 2021. - The Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACtHR) ruled on Monday that the Colombian state bears responsibility for the kidnapping and torture of journalist Jineth Bedoya at the hands of far-right paramilitaries in 2000. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP) (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images) / RAUL ARBOLEDA