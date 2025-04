¡Es oficial! Sincelejo será sede de la Copa Mundial de Sóftbol Masculino Sub-23 de 2026

🏆🥎 Sincelejo to stage WBSC U-23 Men's Softball World Cup 2026.

🗣️ "The WBSC is happy to award Colombia the hosting rights for the WBSC U-23 Men's Softball World Cup 2026," said WBSC President, Riccardo Fraccari.