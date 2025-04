Este miércoles se presenta la F-AIR 2025

The Falcons are armed with AIM-120A Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) on each wing tip, a pair of GBU-12 500-pound bombs (left), a pair of 370-gallon tanks, and a GBU-31 (Guided Bomb Unit) BLU-109 (Bomb Live Unit) JDAM (Joint Direct Attack Munition). The Falcon on the right also has a AN/AAQ-28(V) Litening AT targeting pod under the intake. / Stocktrek Images