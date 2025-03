Turquía: protestas tras arresto de rival del presidente dejan más de 1.100 detenidos

ISTANBUL (Turkey), 23/03/2025.- Protesters carry flags as they try to march to Taksim Square from the Istanbul Municipality headquarters during a protest against the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu in Istanbul, Turkey, 23 March 2025. Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu of the Republican People's Party (CHP) was jailed and dismissed by the Turkish Ministry of Interior on 23 March on corruption charges following his detention on March 19 along with 100 others. (Protestas, Turquía, Estanbul) EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN / ERDEM SAHIN ( EFE )