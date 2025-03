SpaceX podrá sumar más contratos millonarios con el gobierno de Estados Unidos

WASHINGTON (USA), 11/03/2025.- Tesla CEO and Senior Advisor to the President of the United States Elon Musk (L) looks on as US President Donald Trump (R) speaks in front of Tesla vehicles at the White House in Washington, D.C., USA, 11 March 2025. President Trump has said he will buy a Tesla to support Tesla and Elon Musk after recent attacks on Tesla charging stations and calls for boycotts of Tesla products. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/SAMUEL CORUM / POOL / SAMUEL CORUM / POOL ( EFE )