Aeropuerto Heathrow ya está “abierto y completamente operativo”

Hounslow (United Kingdom), 22/03/2025.- Passengers walk with their luggage at Terminal 2 arrivals at Heathrow Airport in Hounslow, Britain, 22 March 2025. Flights resumed at Heathrow Airport following a power outage on 21 March 2025. A fire at a substation which supplies power to Heathrow forced its closure for most of 21 March, leading to thousands of cancelled flights and stranding passengers across the world. Heathrow is Europe's busiest Airport and the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command is leading the investigation into the cause of the fire at the electrical substation. (Terrorismo, Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL / NEIL HALL ( EFE )