Gaza: bombardeo israelí deja dos trabajadores de la ONU muertos

GAZA (-), 19/03/2025.- A Palestinian man inspects a destroyed house after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, northern Gaza Strip, 19 March 2025. On 18 March, Israeli forces resumed airstrikes on Gaza ending a ceasefire held in place since 19 January, and killing over 400 people, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said. EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD / HAITHAM IMAD ( EFE )