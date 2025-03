¿Qué ley invocó Donald Trump para expulsar de Estados Unidos a miembros del Tren de Aragua?

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 3: President Donald Trump holds a press conference with TSMC CEO C.C. Wei to announce that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) plans to invest $100 billion in new manufacturing facilities in the United States in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on March 3, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump was also joined by United States Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and White House AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks. (Photo by Annabelle Gordon for The Washington Post via Getty Images) / The Washington Post