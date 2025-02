Alemania denuncia a Rusia por difundir información falsa en plena campaña electoral

OBERHAUSEN (Germany), 21/02/2025.- Supporters hold placards reading 'Chancellor Merz', during the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) election campaign event in Oberhausen, Germany, 21 February 2025. Germany will hold early federal elections on 23 February 2025 to elect a new Bundestag (parliament). (Elecciones, Alemania) EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK / RONALD WITTEK ( EFE )