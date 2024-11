Harris y Trump empatan en caserío Dixville Notch, el primer resultado de las elecciones

Harris and Trump tie 3 to 3 as the residents of Dixville Notch cast their ballots in the US election at midnight in the living room of the Tillotson House at the Balsams Grand Resort, marking the first votes in the US election, in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire on November 5, 2024. - There are six people voting in Dixville Notch, four Republican and two undeclared, they will kick off Election Day at the stroke of midnight. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) / JOSEPH PREZIOSO