Revelan amenaza de Jhon Vásquez a Ferreira: “Mi plata me la paga a las buenas o las malas”

CALI, COLOMBIA - NOVEMBER 14: Luis Paz of America and Jhon Vasquez of Alianza vie for the ball during a match between America de Cali and Alianza Petrolera as part of Liga Aguila II 2019 at Estadio Pascual Guerrero on November 14, 2019 in Cali, Colombia. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Vizzor Image/Getty Images)