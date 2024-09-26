Living in the Material World de George Harrison celebró recientemente su 50 aniversario

Living in the Material World, el elogiado segundo álbum en solitario de música original de George Harrison tras la disolución de The Beatles en 1970, celebró recientemente su 50 aniversario.

Con letras que ponen de relieve su constante exploración de temas espirituales, el álbum caló hondo en el público. Sólo cinco semanas después de su lanzamiento en mayo de 1973, tanto el LP como su sencillo ‘Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth)’ ocuparon simultáneamente los primeros puestos en las listas de álbumes y sencillos de Estados Unidos. Tras su lanzamiento, Rolling Stone lo describió como un “clásico del pop”, una obra que “se erige por sí sola como un artículo de fe, milagrosa en su resplandor”.

El éxito del álbum consolidó aún más una racha triunfal que comenzó con All Things Must Pass, el triple LP que encabezó las listas de éxitos de EE.UU. a principios de 1971.

Ese mismo año, George organizó dos innovadores conciertos de rock benéficos en el Madison Square Garden de Nueva York, con el objetivo de concienciar y recaudar fondos para los hambrientos refugiados de Bangladesh. El álbum en directo Concert for Bangladesh, otro triple LP, se convirtió en un triunfo comercial y un éxito de ventas mundial, y acabó ganando el prestigioso premio GRAMMY® al ‘Álbum del año’.

Supervisado con gran cariño por Dhani y Olivia Harrison, Living in the Material World ha sido completamente remezclado a partir de las cintas originales para una impresionante serie de lanzamientos con motivo del 50 aniversario.

Remezclado por Paul Hicks, ingeniero ganador de tres premios GRAMMY® (The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, John Lennon), la nueva mezcla eleva el álbum con una mejora sónica, ofreciendo un sonido más brillante, rico y dinámico que nunca.

La primera muestra de la colección es una versión acústica de “Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth) (Take 18)”, ya está disponible.

Disponible el 15 de noviembre, a través de Dark Horse Records/BMG, Living in the Material World 50th Anniversary Edition estará disponible en una variedad de formatos físicos y digitales, incluyendo una Super Deluxe Edition Box Set:

LP1/CD Disc 1

1. Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth) (2024 Mix)

2. Sue Me, Sue You Blues (2024 Mix)

3. The Light That Has Lighted the World (2024 Mix)

4. Don’t Let Me Wait Too Long (2024 Mix)

5. Who Can See It (2024 Mix)

6. Living in the Material World (2024 Mix)

7. The Lord Loves the One (That Loves the Lord) (2024 Mix)

8. Be Here Now (2024 Mix)

9. Try Some Buy Some (2024 Mix)

10. The Day the World Gets ‘Round (2024 Mix)

11. That Is All (2024 Mix)

LP2/CD Disc 2

1. Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth) (Take 18; Acoustic Version)

2. Sue Me, Sue You Blues (Take 5)

3. The Light That Has Lighted the World (Take 13)

4. Don’t Let Me Wait Too Long (Take 49; Acoustic Version)

5. Who Can See It (Take 93)

6. Living in the Material World (Take 31)

7. The Lord Loves the One (That Loves the Lord) (Take 3)

8. Be Here Now (Take 8)

9. Try Some Buy Some (Alternative Version)

10. The Day the World Gets ‘Round (Take 22; Acoustic Version)

11. That Is All (Take 24)

12. Miss O’Dell (2024 Mix)

13. Sunshine Life For Me (Sail Away Raymond) *CD Only

7″ Single

1. Sunshine Life For Me (Sail Away Raymond)

2. Sunshine Life For Me (Sail Away Raymond) [Instrumental]

