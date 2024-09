COP16: Encuentro reconocerá papel de mujeres indígenas en La Guajira

Colombian Wayuu indigenous women dance during a meeting between the army and villagers of the town of Uribia, in La Guajira Department, close to the border with Venezuela on January 30, 2010. Colombian President Alvaro Uribe will preside a security council on Tuesday in La Guajira. AFP PHOTO/Guillermo Legaria (Photo credit should read GUILLERMO LEGARIA/AFP via Getty Images) / GUILLERMO LEGARIA