La tecnología llega al US Open: Así se aplicará la IA en los enfrentamientos

Flushing Meadows (United States), 30/08/2024.- Yafan Wang of China in action against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus (unseen) during their third round match at the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 30 August 2024. The US Open tournament runs from 26 August through 08 September. (Tenis, Bielorrusia, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO / JOHN G. MABANGLO ( EFE )