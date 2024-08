Gustavo Puerta tendría lista su salida a Inglaterra: Este sería su nuevo equipo

SIGNING CONTRACT TODAY ✍️



Gustavo Puerta won't join #Brondby but will join #HullCity on loan with a mandatory option.



🇨🇴 The #Bayer04 central midfielder is expected to sign his contract with The Tigers today.



💬 Deal set to be official in the next 24 hours. #hcafc #EFL… pic.twitter.com/42oG3C7DE3