América de Cali lanzó la boletería para sus partidos en Villavicencio, ¿Cuánto cuestan?

CALI, COLOMBIA - MARCH 03: Fans of America de Cali cheer for their team during a match between America de Cali and Bucaramanga as part of Torneo Postobon 2014 at Pascual Guerrero Stadium on March 03, 2014 in Cali, Colombia. (Photo by Juan Carlos Quintero/LatinContent via Getty Images) / LatinContent