Krakow (Poland), 17/08/2024.- Dutch cyclist Olav Kooij of Visma team celebrates while crossing the finish line to win the seventh stage of the 81th Tour de Pologne 2024 cycling race over 142 km, from Wieliczka to Krakow, southern Poland, 18 August 2024. (Ciclismo, Polonia, Cracovia) EFE/EPA/Art Service POLAND OUT / Art Service ( EFE )