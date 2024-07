Santa Fe Vs. Equidad: Hora y dónde seguir el partido por la Liga colombiana

Johan Rojas of La Equidad is controlling the ball during the match of matchday 5 of the quadrangular semifinals group B between Independiente Santa Fe and La Equidad for the Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR I 2024 at the Nemesio Camacho el Campin stadium in Bogota, Colombia. (Photo by Daniel Garzon Herazo/NurPhoto via Getty Images) / NurPhoto