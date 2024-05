Geraint Thomas y sus polémicas palabras en el Giro de Italia, ¿contra otro colombiano?

Team Ineos' British rider Geraint Thomas is pictured prior the 11th stage of the 107th Giro d'Italia cycling race, 207km between Foiano di Val Fortore and Franca Villa al Mare, on May 15, 2024. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP) (Photo by LUCA BETTINI/AFP via Getty Images) / LUCA BETTINI