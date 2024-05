Giro de Italia hoy 2024 🔴 EN VIVO Etapa 9: En vivo de Martínez, Pogacar y más ciclistas

Avezzano (Italy), 12/05/2024.- (L-R) Colombian rider Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda of Bora - Hansgrohe team wearing the best climber's blue jersey, italian rider Jonathan Milan of Lidl-Trek team wearing the points classification leader's, slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar of Uae Team Emirates wearing the overall leader's pink jersey, belgian rider Cian Uijtdebroeks of Visma Lease a Bike wearing the best young rider's white jersey, at the start of the 9th stage of the 107th 2024 Giro d'Italia cycling race over 214 km from Avezzano to Napoli, Italy, 12 May 2024. (Ciclismo, Italia, Eslovenia) EFE/EPA/LUCA ZENNARO / LUCA ZENNARO ( EFE )