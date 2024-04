Los dos superhéroes más grandes de la historia vuelven a ser noticia

Certified Guaranty Company (CGC) has created a Comic book controversy over the whole concept of slabbing comic books. Slabbing is when the book is graded and then sealed into a secure plastic case. Steven Borock, Primary Grader, Restoration Detection Expert with CGC,shows off Detective Comics @@#27. from May of 1939 featuring the debut of Batman. It is one of the rarest of comic books, encased and graded with a CGC 'slabe', Sunday, July 29 2007, at Comic–Con in San Diego. (Photo by Spencer Weiner/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) / Spencer Weiner