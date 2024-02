‘Oppenheimer’ y ‘Pobres Criaturas’ arrasaron en los premios BAFTA

London (United Kingdom), 18/02/2024.- Emma Stone with Idris Elba in the press room after winning the Best Leading Actress award for Poor Things during the BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, 18 February 2024. The ceremony is hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). (Cine, Cine, Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN / ANDY RAIN ( EFE )