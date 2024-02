Van más de 400 personas detenidas en las manifestaciones por la muerte de Navalni

Munich (Germany), 17/02/2024.- Participants with flowers hold placards reading 'Every day Russia maims and kills civilians in Ukraine' (L), 'Every day Russia bombs hundreds of cities' (C) and 'Please imagine for a moment that your loved one could be next.' (R) in a Ukraine related protest in the course of the 60th Munich Security Conference (MSC) during a rally in Munich, Germany, 17 February 2024. More than 500 high-level international decision-makers meet at the 60th Munich Security Conference in Munich during their annual meeting from 16 to 18 February 2024 to discuss global security issues. (Protestas, Alemania, Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/ANNA SZILAGYI / ANNA SZILAGYI ( EFE )