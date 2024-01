Hutíes mantendrán ataques a buques en el mar Rojo pese a bombardeos en Yemen

SANA'A, YEMEN - JANUARY 11: Yemeni protestors loyal to the Houthi movement lift their rifles as they participate in a protest held against Israel's ongoing war on Gaza and threats of the U.S. and UK amid U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's warning of a military response to rebel attacks in the Red Sea on January 11, 2024 in Sanaa, Yemen. (Photo by Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images) / Mohammed Hamoud