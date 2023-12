Panorama de violencia en Colombia 2023: 94 masacres y 44 firmantes de la paz asesinados

A boy waves a white pigeon of peace during the event of The Children of Peace that are part of Bogota's Philharmonic Orchestra, in Bogota, Colombia, August 18, 2022, The choir is composed of boys and girls under the age of 7 that are sons and daughters of former FARC-EP guerrilla members who signed the peace process back in 2016. (Photo by: Chepa Beltran/Long Visual Press/Unniversal Images Group via Getty Images) / Chepa Beltran