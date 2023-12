Arsenal cayó ante el West Ham y el Liverpool de Luis Díaz es el único líder de la Premier

Jugadores del West Ham celebrando el 2-0 ante el Arsenal en Londres. (Photo by Ian Kington / IKIMAGES / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. (Photo by IAN KINGTON/IKIMAGES/AFP via Getty Images) / IAN KINGTON