Unión Europea condena uso de hospitales y civiles como escudos humanos por parte de Hamas

Belgrade (Serbia), 12/11/2023.- A woman holds a banner reading 'Stop the genocide' during a rally of support for Palestinian people in Belgrade, Serbia, 12 November 2023. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have died since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023 and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave that followed it. (Protestas, Belgrado) EFE/EPA/ANDREJ CUKIC / ANDREJ CUKIC ( EFE )