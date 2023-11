Hay una gran oposición al gobierno de Israel, rechazan visión de Netanyahu: Expertos en conflicto

Kolkata (India), 31/10/2023.- Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) activists burn an effigy depicting US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a protest against western policy actions in the Israel-Hamas conflict in Kolkata, India, 01 November 2023. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have died since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. (Protestas) EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY / PIYAL ADHIKARY ( EFE )