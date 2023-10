Policía hace recomendaciones para el día de Halloween

Shanghai (China), 28/10/2023.- People in costumes attend a pre-Halloween weekend party in Shanghai, China, 28 October 2023 (issued 29 October 2023). During the last weekend before Halloween (31 October) hundreds of young people in costumes overwhelmed the streets of Shanghai. Halloween in China has become popular due to the influence of Western expats and foreign teachers. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI / ALEX PLAVEVSKI ( EFE )