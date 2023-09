Ozzy Osbourne deja atras la “mala salud” y regresa con disco y gira

Birmingham (United Kingdom), 27/09/2023.- A depiction of British singer Ozzy Osbourne is displayed on a bridge in Birmingham, Britain, 27 September 2023. Birmingham City Council, Europe's largest local authority, announced itself in financial difficulties on 06 September 2023. It ceased all spending except for essential services mandated by law, like social care and waste collection, after declaring bankruptcy following a budget shortfall of £87 million. It accepted a Section 114 notice acknowledging the spending exceeded its revenue. Commissioners from the UK government will oversee the authority, with powers to make direct decisions. (Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL / NEIL HALL