Ikea abrirá su primera tienda en Colombia el próximo 28 de septiembre

BELAYA DACHA, RUSSIA - APRIL 14: (RUSSIA OUT) Sweden-basaed home decor store IKEA is shown closed due to the military invasion of Ukraine, April 14, 2022 in Belaya Dacha, outside of Moscow, Russia. President Vladimir Putin said at a news conference April 12 that Russia has withstood the Western blitz of sanctions, insisting the measures will backfire. (Photo by Getty Images) / Konstantin Zavrazhin