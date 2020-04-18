Médicos detectan posibles nuevos síntomas del Covid-19 en jóvenes

Dermatólogos del hospital italiano Alessandro Manzoni (Lombardía), descubrieron lo que podría ser un nuevo síntoma del coronavirus en personas jóvenes.
Según informó el medio italiano The Hospitalist, una cuarta parte de los pacientes confirmados con Covid-19 en ese centro medico, evidenció una alergia en la piel, en algunos casos manifestándose de una forma similar a la urticaria y en otros pacientes en ampollas parecidas a las provocadas por la viruela.
Social media has allowed rapid and global information sharing among physicians in the fight against COVID-19. It is truly amazing how my colleagues from all over the world have come together to share treatment protocols, patient experiences, areas for improvement, and strategies for management to benefit all our communities. This is a seemingly small but important clinical pearl shared with permission by Randy Jacobs, MD, FAAD on some dermatologic manifestations of COVID-19. Not all patients present with “classic” textbook symptoms, and this is an example of that... The internet is complicated. Half of it is untrue, and we don’t know which half. I have certainly seen social media used for unfortunate purposes in the wake of coronavirus (things like spreading conspiracy theories and misinformation), but this is the good part that renews my faith in our ability to put the common good first. #covid19 #coronavirus
Por el momento la evidencia se encuentra en estudio, sin embargo, se necesitan más investigaciones para poder establecer completamente el desarrollo del coronavirus en los diferentes pacientes.
