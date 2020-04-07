Instagram celebra el día de la salud, aplaudiendo a los héroes de hoy

Instagram está invitando a todos los usuarios a enviar mensajes de agradecimiento a los profesionales de la salud, que día a día exponen su bienestar para ayudar a miles de personas en el mundo.
Frente a la pandemia ocasionada por el coronavirus, los profesionales de la salud se han convertido en héroes, pues han salvado millones de vidas.
Para enviar mensajes de agradecimiento y aplaudir el enorme trabajo que estos realizan día a día, invita a los usuarios de su plataforma a enviar mensajes por medio del #thankshealthheroes.
Acá algunos de los agradecimientos:
Hi friend, TODAY IS WORLD HEALTH DAY! In partnership with the World Health Organization and my amazing Friends and partners at Facebook- WE TAKE TODAY TO THANK HEALTHCARE WORKERS ON THE FRONTLINES ALL OVER WORLD. Let us celebrate and THANK these dedicated individuals who are working tirelessly and very difficult circumstances to keep people safe, healthy and alive. To ALL HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS OUT THERE: We want you to know that your tireless efforts ARE NOT ONLY appreciated BUT CRITICAL and your contribution to us all is immeasurable. We THANK YOU Friends: Use your Facebook and Instagram accounts to share this please! Also use your Facebook and Instagram accounts to personally thank a healthcare professional that you know or have met, using the #ThanksHealthHeroes Let’s lift up these heroes as they put themselves in danger to save lives! I am tagging these accounts because they spread such great and inspiring information and are such amazing people. @nikkireed @professorsinan @leonardodicaprio @who Please SHARE SHARE SHARE THIS. #ThanksHealthHeroes Health care professionals like my dear little sister Dr. Lizzy Auld at NYU Langone/Bellevue or my friend Dr. Billy at NYU (who leaves his three kids and family all day and night to keep people healthy) are making a difference. We love you and thank you!
From our chicago fam to you, wishing you all the love, safety and health right now. The power of community and connection goes such a long way. I’m so grateful for all of the humans in this picture (+ you) who inspire me daily. We’re in this together and I can’t wait to give big real life hugs🙏🏼❤️. - AND thank you to all of the healthcare heroes + everyone working right now. We are so incredibly grateful for you. #stayhome #staysafe
Hoy es el #DiaMundialdelaSalud #WorldHealthDay— Protección Civil Torrelodones (@PCivilTorre) April 7, 2020
GRACIAS a todo el personal sanitario por su gran labor, su profesionalidad y su humanidad. En estos duros momentos frente al #COVID19, y siempre, velando por la salud de TODOS.#GraciasHeroes #GraciasSanitarios
#ThanksHealthHeroes pic.twitter.com/bmqeGcWfxm