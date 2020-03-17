Actor de 'Game of Thrones' confirmó que dio positivo por coronavirus

El actor Kristofer Hivju, conocido por su papel en la exitosa serie de HBO ‘Game of Thrones’, donde interpretó a ‘Tormund Giantsbane’, confirmó que dio positivo en el test por coronavirus.
En un mensaje publicado en su cuenta de Instagram, el actor explicó que junto a su familia permanecen aislados en su casa durante el tiempo que sea necesario. Además, aseguró que se encuentra bien de salud, pues solo presenta síntomas leves de un resfriado.
Asimismo, Hivju, aprovechó el momento para realizar un llamado de prevención, con el fin de evitar contagios por COVID-19.
Por otro lado, el actor se encontraba grabando la segunda temporada de la serie de Netflix, ‘The Witcher’, por lo que la compañía de streaming realizará una limpieza profunda en el set y posiblemente tomará medidas preventivas con el resto de la producción.