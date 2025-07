Masiva caída de Google en el mundo este 18 de julio: varios servicios interrumpidos

Hanover (Germany), 17/04/2025.- FILE People walk past the logo of Google during the Hanover Fair 2025 (Hannover Messe) in Hanover, Germany, 31 March 2025 (reissued 17 April 2025). A US judge has ruled that Google has a monopoly in online advertising technology, the second antitrust case Google has lost in a year, after it was ruled the company also had a monopoly on online search. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/Hannibal Hanschke / Hannibal Hanschke ( EFE )