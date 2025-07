Así será el vehículo de la NASA que rodará en la Luna: las funciones que tiene son inimaginables

NASA's Human Robotic Systems Project, part of the agency's Exploration Technology Development Program, focused on human and robotic mobility systems for the moon, but also looked at communication and command and control systems that will connect the explorers with Earth and each other. The Moses Lake dunes provided a wide variety of soil consistencies and terrain that allowed the team to put prototype scout robots, rovers, cargo carriers, cranes and spacesuits through tests in a harsh and changing environment. The prototype tests will be used to inform developers of specific requirements needed in lunar surface support systems for the Constellation Program. | Location: Near Moses Lake, Washington, USA. / NASA/Bryan Allen