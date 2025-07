La ONU “profundamente alarmada” por plan de expulsión de palestinos por parte de Israel

GAZA (---), 30/06/2025.- Palestinians bid farewell to relatives who were killed in an Israeli airstrike, at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, 30 June 2025. According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, 24 Palestinians were killed after the Israeli army targeted Al-Baqa Cafe located on the seafront of Gaza City. EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD / HAITHAM IMAD ( EFE )