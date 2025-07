Francia y Reino Unido piden fortalecer la presión sobre Rusia para llegar a tregua

LONDON (United Kingdom), 10/07/2025.- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron (R) speak during a UK-France Summit at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, 10 July 2025. President Macron and his wife Brigitte are on a three-day state visit to Britain. (Francia, Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN / POOL / ANDY RAIN / POOL ( EFE )