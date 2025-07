Francia quiere liderar la reconstrucción de Ucrania sobre los Estados Unidos

Brussels (Belgium), 06/03/2025.- Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) shakes hands with France's President Emmanuel Macron (R) during their meeting on the sidelines of the Special European Council to discuss continued support for Ukraine and European defence at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 06 March 2025. European Union leaders held emergency talks in Brussels, gathering as the Trump administration upends traditional alliances and retracts wartime backing of Ukraine. (Bélgica, Francia, Ucrania, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL / LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL ( EFE )