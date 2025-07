Ministro de Justicia, Eduardo Montealegre anunció nuevos estatutos para desarrollar la ‘paz total’

Colombia's Minister of Justice Eduardo Montealegre gestures during an interview with AFP in Bogota on June 26, 2025. The new Minister of Justice, Eduardo Montealegre, said that Colombia �will suspend the extradition� of criminals requested by the United States who are in peace talks with the government, although this could aggravate the rift between Washington and Bogota. (Photo by Anne-Sophie THILL / AFP) / ANNE-SOPHIE THILL