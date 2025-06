Trump sobre Gaza: puede haber alto al fuego la próxima semana

Washington (United States), 27/06/2025.- US President Donald Trump (2-L) speaks during a meeting with Democratic Republic of the Congo Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner (R) and Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe (not pictured) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA on 27 June 2025. Also in the meeting, US Vice President JD Vance (L) and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (2-R). Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo will sign an agreement in Washington, on 27 June to put an end to a conflict in the eastern DRC that has killed thousands. (Ruanda) EFE/EPA/YURI GRIPAS / POOL / YURI GRIPAS / POOL ( EFE )