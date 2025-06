Kenia: enfrentamientos entre manifestantes y la policía por protesta contra el presidente Ruto

NAIROBI (Kenya), 25/06/2025.- Demonstrators kick back teargas canisters shot by police during a protest in the central business district of Nairobi, Kenya, 25 June 2025. The protest marks the first anniversary of the Gen Z protests, which culminated with the storming of the national parliament. (Protestas, Kenia) EFE/EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU / DANIEL IRUNGU ( EFE )