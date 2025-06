NASA busca quién diseñe el peluche que irá a la Luna en Artemis II: el premio es de $1,225 USD

NASA astronaut Doug Hurley autographs commemorative teddy bears for one of the crew's trainers after the crew of STS-135 trained in the Crew Compartment Trainer (CCT) II mockup at the Johnson Space Center on Wednesday, June 29, 2011, in Houston. The training marked the crew's final scheduled in JSC Bldg. 9, the Space Vehicle Mockup Facility (SVMF). ( Smiley N. Pool / Houston Chronicle ) (Photo by Smiley N. Pool/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) / Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspap