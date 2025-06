La OCDE rebaja su previsión de crecimiento mundial para 2025 y 2026 por guerra comercial

Paris (France), 03/06/2025.- Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Mathias Cormann delivers his speech at the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting at the organisation’s headquarters in Paris, France, 03 June 2025. The meeting is held from 03 to 04 June 2025. (Francia) EFE/EPA/SADAK SOUICI / SADAK SOUICI ( EFE )