ONU denuncia saqueo de ayuda humanitaria en Gaza

GAZA (-), 30/05/2025.- Internally displaced Palestinians gather outside a charity kitchen to receive limited rations amid a shortage of food, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, 30 May 2025. The United Nations has warned that "the entire population of Gaza is facing the risk of famine" since Israel closed border crossings on 02 March 2025, preventing the entry of essential supplies. The Gaza Government Media Office reported on 24 May that at least 58 people died due to malnutrition, and nearly 250 others due to a lack of food and medicine. EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD / HAITHAM IMAD ( EFE )