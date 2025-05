¿Cuáles son los cargos por los que se le acusa al conductor que arrolló a hinchas del Liverpool?

LIVERPOOL (United Kingdom), 27/05/2025.- Britain's Home Secretary Yvette Cooper (2-L) and Mayor of the Liverpool City Region Steve Rotheram (2-R) survey the scene the day after a car collided with people during the Liverpool FC trophy parade, in Liverpool, Britain, 27 May 2025. A 53-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs after dozens of people were injured by a car at a parade to celebrate Liverpool winning the Premier League, Merseyside Police said. (Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/ADAM VAUGHAN / ADAM VAUGHAN ( EFE )