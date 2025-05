Portugal: Luis Montenegro vuelve al cargo de primer ministro

Lisbon (Portugal), 29/05/2025.- Portuguese Prime Minister and Social Democratic Party (PSD) president, Luis Montenegro (C), flanked by Hugo Soares (C-L), after the meeting with the Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (not pictured) to discuss the results of the legislative elections at Belem Palace, in Lisbon, Portugal, 29 May 2025. Portugal held a snap legislative election on 18 May 2025. (Elecciones, Lisboa) EFE/EPA/ANTONIO COTRIM / ANTONIO COTRIM ( EFE )