León XIV habló con Vance y Rubio con la negociación de paz en Ucrania de trasfondo

VATICAN CITY (Vatican City State (Holy See)), 19/05/2025.- A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Vice President JD Vance with Pope Leo XIV during their meeting in the Vatican, May 19, 2025. (Papa) EFE/EPA/VATICAN MEDIA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES / VATICAN MEDIA HANDOUT ( EFE )